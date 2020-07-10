2 wanted in connection to shootout outside Coconut Grove home that left woman injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two men in connection to a shootout that, they said, left a woman injured and took place during a house party in Miami’s Coconut Grove section.

Surveillance video of the June 7 incident shows a group of people gathered in the street along the 3600 block of Frow Avenue, at around midnight.

Detectives believe they’re part of a party that was taking place at a home located just off camera.

Two men are suddenly seen engaged in a heated argument. Moments later, one of the men is seen heading toward the home.

Shortly after, he is then seen stepping back into the frame holding what looks like a long rifle and a handgun.

The man is seen returning to the crowd, but then heads back toward the home.

It was at that moment when a man out in the street is seen shooting at least five rounds in the direction of the crowd.

Gunfire was exchanged, and at some point, police said, a woman was shot in the leg.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

The victim is currently recovering at home and is expected to be OK.

Police said they know who one of the shooters is but have been unable to track him down.

Investigators have also released a flyer with a picture of the second subject. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

“We’re just asking anybody with any information on the photo that we have released of the second subject to contact us so we can interview him for his involvement in the case as well,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

