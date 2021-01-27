2 victims speak out after surviving hit-and-run on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims spoke to 7News about surviving a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 that they said nearly killed them.

The other driver who hit them ran off on foot down the interstate, but the victims hope that a cellphone video of the wreckage and the man responsible for the chaotic collision will help police find him.

“The kind of accident we walked away from, not a lot of people could say they walked away from it,” said Dahaina. “At the time, I didn’t feel anything, but the next day, I felt like I was hit by a car.”

“It was like a train hit me out of nowhere,” said the other victim, who was not identified.

Cellphone video showed a black car totaled, along with the white car the two victims were in, north on I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday night.

They were struck after they pulled over into the emergency lane.

“I was looking for my phone. I was making sure I was out of the left shoulder, which allowed the other cars to drive by,” said the victim, who was behind the wheel.

After that, she said a black car rammed into them from the back, the impact just inches away from their two young children.

“When I got out of the vehicle, I cried, and not because of the impact at all, but because it could’ve been a lot worse,” Dahaina said. “I could’ve lost not one but both of my children.”

“I didn’t think about myself, I jumped out because the driver door was pegged. I jumped out, and I immediately jumped to the back seat to make sure the little ones in the back were good,” said the victim.

That’s when a Good Samaritan stopped to help and began recording and filming the possible driver as he grabbed his things and made a run for it.

The family counted their blessings that they’re all OK, but are grateful they have a critical clue they hope can help locate the man they say almost cost them their lives.

“Imagine if I were to lose my kids? I wouldn’t know who’s responsible, I wouldn’t have a face to put to the incident, I would have no one to blame but myself, so because he was able to be there for us, I’m very thankful for him,” said Dahaina.

Aside from minor bruising, no one was injured.

If you see the driver, call Florida Highway Patrol or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

