2 struck by paintballs outside NW Miami-Dade food store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman said they came under attack when someone inside a car shot them repeatedly with paintballs outside of a food store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Miami Court and 83rd Street, at around 9 p.m., Saturday.

The victims said they were just making a quick trip to the store when they were targeted by someone driving near them.

“I cross the supermarket, and when I cross the supermarket, one car, colored red, a Mitsubishi, one person go, ‘boom, boom, boom,'” said the woman.

“I was buying water for laundry, and when I later cross the street, when I arrive, I find shots and shots in different parts of my body,” said the male victim through a translator.

The rounds of paintballs left welts on the victims’ stomach and arms.

“One of the shots hit me here,” said the man as he lifted his lifted his sweater to show a welt on his torso.

Both victims refused transport to the hospital.

Police canvassed the area, but no arrests have been made.

