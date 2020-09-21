2 South Florida women at risk of coronavirus say don’t delay emergency medical care

MIAMI (WSVN) - Most of us know the imporance of staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that should not mean delaying doctors appointments.

Two elderly women who were at risk of COVID-19 but dealt with separate medical problems are prime examples.

Annabell Sanabria and Marlan Graves faced medical emergencies as the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

“Well, I was unconscious, and I really didn’t even know what was going on with me,” Annabell said.

Annabell, who’s 78 years old, is one of those at risk from COVID-19, but that wouldn’t be the reason she would suddenly end up at Baptist Hospital.

“I used to have headaches, amazing headaches, which I never paid attention. Due to the fact of coronavirus, I didn’t think in going to the hospital,” she said

Then in May, while tending to her flowers outside, she fell, breaking several bones. She was rushed to the emergency room where, while recovering from her broken bones, suffered an unexpected stroke.

Marla, who’s 66 years old is also someone at risk of COVID-19. She had been suffering from a failing knee replacement for months.

“Knee replacements can go bad, and hers was starting to fail fairly catastrophically,” Dr. Alexander Van der Ven of the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute said.

She had her surgery date, then the pandemic shut down elective surgeries, but that failing part was a ticking time bomb, so she went ahead with the surgery anyway.

“Because it was a failing knee, they felt like it could fracture the bone, so they did get me in,” Marla said.

“Even during COVID, even during a pandemic, we were able to get her fixed,” Dr. Van der Ven said.

“My knee is bending and doing so well,” Marla said.

As for Annabell, she’s also doing better now at home, still recuperating, but with a new lesson learned.

“People need to understand, that when they have a headache that they should not let it go, they should just go to the hospital and get checked out,” she said.

“When you have symptoms that are worrisome to come to the emergency room,” Dr. Italo Linfante, neurosurgeon at Miami Neuroscience Institute, said.

“If you’re having pain or you’re in a position, where you need to have surgery, you know, don’t put it off,” Marla said.

Dr. Van der Ven said that hospitals are less crowded than normal but doctors are working extra days every week to catch up with all those elective surgeries that were postponed, and of course, if you’re ever in need of emergency care, don’t hesitate to get help quick.

