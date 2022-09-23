CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters.

Miami-Dade police was among one of the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina Coral Gables, Friday afternoon.

Aviation units captured the scene as a man and woman fell out of the boat and remained in the water momentarily.

Shortly after the boat overturned, good Samaritans helped them out by inflating a flotation device for the people to climb onto a tug boat.

The man and woman that fell overboard remained in the police vessel as officials investigate; they seem to be OK.

