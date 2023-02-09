NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started out on a positive note, when the business got its Instagram account reinstated.

But around 2 p.m., Edelsburg said, a shopper walked into the boutique.

“She came with a wig and a hat,” she said. “She planned it. I don’t know if she was here before; it was totally planned.”

Within five seconds, the store owner said, she tried to use the five-finger discount with a pricey Pomeranian puppy.

“She really wanted the dog. She kept on running, although we told her not to,” said Edelsburg.

But the thief didn’t get far, thanks to Nicoll Renteria and her co-worker Kathy.

“I just run away, because I want to get the dog back,” said Renteria. “She was keeping the dog, she was like, ‘No, my boyfriend is in the car with a gun. You need to leave me alone.'”

The two employees caught up with the thief a block away, west of West Dixie Highway, on Northeast 186th Street.

Cellphone video captured the dramatic takedown.

“Let go of me! Let go, let go!” the thief is heard saying in the video.

“I love puppies, I love all of them. I want them to have the best home,” said Renteria.

A good Samaritan called Miami-Dade Police and helped control the woman until they arrived.

“They have this girl, she stole this dog, and they’re holding her. She’s trying to get away,” the good Samaritan told police.

Edelsburg said the woman’s actions were beyond brazen.

“She scoped an area and picked him straight up after she was told not to touch the puppies,” she said.

One of the first things customers see when they walk inside Tiny Pups Puppies is a sign that reads “Do not touch puppies.” The business also has nearly a dozen surveillance cameras monitoring customers’ every move.

But even with all these security precautions, Edelsburg said, they were also targeted on Dec. 11, 2020.

“Someone actually snatched a little Maltese, but they actually walked away with him,” she said. “It took us a week to get the puppy back.”

But the nearly 3-month-old Pomeranian was back in a matter of minutes.

With prices ranging from $2,800 to $9,500, Edelsburg knows her puppies cost a pretty penny. She said she’s willing to work with clients to find the right furry friend, but not if they steal the canines.

“Save yourself the grief. Again, if you really want a dog and you cannot afford one, we’re more than happy to help you,” she said.

Edelsburg said the Pomeranian puppy had a little diarrhea when he was brought back to the store, due to the stress of the situation. He will be taken to the vet to make sure he’s OK before he is available for purchase.

Edelsburg also took the opportunity to thank the good Samaritan who helped her employees stop the thief. All three of them, she added, truly saved the day.

