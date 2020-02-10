2 NB lanes closed after car catches fire on Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade has led authorities to shut down two northbound lanes in the middle of rush hour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 106th Street, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

Video recorded by MDFR captured firefighters putting out the flames.

Officials said the driver of the burning car was able to get out in time and was not hurt.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.