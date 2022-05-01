NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital following a crash involving a Miami-Dade Police cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collision near Northwest 59th Street and 30th Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

Witnesses said a police officer collided with another driver.

“I heard a boom, came outside, and this is the aftermath of it,” said witness Melvin Fowler. “There were no lights and sirens. I just saw three cars that are damaged over there. One of them is mine. I’m very sad; I hope to get my car fixed. The car is totaled, it is not driveable. I don’t know if anyone got transported, but there was a male and a female in the vehicle the officer hit.”

“There was a big boom, and everyone ran out,” said witness Wilda Rosalio. “They hit my boyfriend’s car over there, but it was the police over here and the other car over there. There was smoke everywhere. I didn’t know about the officer until I came outside. I saw the [police car] with the airbags out, and it was smoking. Then I see that car [red sedan] hit that car [parked vehicle]. I’m glad everybody is OK.”

The civilian driver injured his right hand. The passenger complained of pain in the right side.

Both were treated on the scene by paramedics and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

