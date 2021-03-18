2 girls arrested, police searching for 3rd after beating, robbery at Cutler Bay McDonald’s drive-thru

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two teenage girls and are searching for a third after, they said, two of them beat and robbed another girl in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s in Cutler Bay while one of the suspects recorded the incident on video.

The disturbing footage captured two girls pounding on the victim in the back of a golf cart in the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant, located on Old Cutler Road, near Southwest 92nd Avenue, March 7.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an altercation broke out between two groups. After exchanging words, detectives said, the assailants walked to the the golf cart.

The video shows two girls repeatedly striking the victim and pulling her hair.

Investigators said the suspects took the victim’s gold chain and pried her cellphone from her hand during the beating.

Police arrested 15-year-old Denali Gonzales and 16-year-old Chelsea Beattie on Tuesday.

Investigators are currently looking to identify a third suspect.

Andre Rouviere, Beattie’s attorney, said his client had nothing to do with the fight.

“The video does show a pretty poor picture of those people that were actually involved,” he said,

Rouviere said Beattie was holding the camera that recorded the incident.

“She did not get within several feet of those girls that were in the golf cart, and she had no play in part of taking anything from the individual as well,” he said.

The attorney stressed recording the incident is not a crime.

“No different than anyone on South Beach who is videotaping the melee that’s been going on down there. They’re not arresting those people,” he said.

Investigators said they are still trying to track down the third suspect. They said she is named Valerie, and her nickname is Shaky.

Police said Valerie is believed to be 15 to 18 years old, just over 5 feet tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or this strong-arm robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

