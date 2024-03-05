MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have died and one was hospitalized after, police said, they were shot in Miami.

Miami Police arrived at one of the scenes, located at Northwest 55th Street and 10th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a silver sedan at the scene that was damaged. A tarp covered the driver’s side window and the left rear passenger window and door was riddled with bullets.

The second scene was just blocks away, at the Miami Police North Station at Northwest 62nd Street and 11th Avenue.

According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The third victim’s condition is not known.

“This happened in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “This is a moment where we’re asking the community, please, if you saw something, you know something, come forward, help us put the person or persons responsible for this vicious, violent crime behind bars.”

Police have not given a description of any suspect or suspects.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.