2 crooks steal mechanical jacks from Medley warehouse

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of thieves have ripped off some heavy-duty mechanical jacks in Medley.

Surveillance video captured the crooks as they pulled up to a warehouse, located in the area of Northwest 113th Avenue Road and 131st Court, in what appears to be a white Ford pickup truck, March 10.

One man tossed four jacks in the bed of a pickup while the other was on the lookout. They took off shortly after.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

