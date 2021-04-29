2 cars recovered after being stolen from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars that, police said, were stolen from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade have been recovered, but the search continues for the thieves responsible.

Doorbell camera video showed two subjects as they broke into a man’s property and cars in the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 39th Street, early Thursday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pair stole a Mercedes-Benz and another vehicle.

“They jumped my gate, used my cars to break out of my house,” said Jorge Zubigaray, the cars’ owner. “They banged my gates; all my gates outside are messed up.”

Zubigaray said he located the cars with a GPS tracking device.

“I have a GPS tracking device on my cars, so I was able to cut the cars off on the highway,” he said.

Zubigaray later had his cars towed back to his house.

However, the crooks still have the keys, so officers dusted for fingerprints.

The victim is offering a $3,000 reward for any information.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

