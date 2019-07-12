2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they’ve arrested two suspects after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed outside of a restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was found dead in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, located at 1395 NW 57th Ave., at around 2:45 a.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, a fight broke out between two groups of males in the parking lot. During the scuffle, police said, one of the subjects retrieved a gun from a vehicle and opened fire on the other group.

Police said Alvarez-Hernandez was among those who ran to seek cover from the gunfire, but she was struck by a stray bullet.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that 20-year-old Loidel Gomez-Rouco and 22-year-old Mario Pedro Conley-Hernandez were arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Police said at least one subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

