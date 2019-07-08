Teenage girl killed by stray bullet outside restaurant near MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl outside of a restaurant near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police released a flier on Monday stating that Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was found dead in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, located at 1395 NW 57th Ave., just south of MIA, at around 2:45 a.m., Sunday.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 7/7/19, Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was killed in the area of 1395 NW 57 Avenue. Anyone with info… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 08, 2019

According to investigators, a fight broke out between two groups of males in the parking lot. During the scuffle, police said, one of the subjects retrieved a gun from a vehicle and opened fire on the other group.

Police said Alvarez-Hernandez was among those who ran to seek cover from the gunfire, but she was struck by a stray bullet.

Officials said a friend of the victim took her a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

School officials confirmed the girl was a Miami-Dade County Public Schools student, but did not specify her school or grade.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate..

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

