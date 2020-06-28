2 arrested after allegedly robbing, punching man near South Beach pizzeria

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after, police said, they robbed a customer sitting outside a pizzeria in South Beach, then roughed up the victim when he went after them.

According to Miami Beach Police, Cristiano Maurici was sitting outside Pizza Rustica along the 800 of Washington Avenue when he was confronted by the subjects,

Investigators said the duo, later identified as Christopher Cooper and Joshua Miller, stole a beer and a $10 bill from the customer.

When Maurici went after the robbers, police said, one of them punched him in the face.

“When you do something wrong, you have to pay for it,” said Maurici. “If you are a good person and you don’t do nothing wrong, nothing bad happens to you.”

Officers found the subjects four blocks away and took them into custody.

Cooper and Miller are facing charges of strong-arm robbery.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.