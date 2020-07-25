2 adults, 2 minors hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a section of Northwest Miami-Dade, sending two adults and two minors to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 51st Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Saturday.

Just informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade, in which a baby & child where shot, among others. This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable & we as a community cannot become callous to it. (1 of 2)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 26, 2020

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the younger victims as “a baby & child.”

Heartbroken to learn that yet again, a precious child was shot during a drive-by incident tonight. I am with pleading with the community…if you saw something, PLEASE say something. We must not remain silent when the lives of our children are at stake. #EnoughisEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 26, 2020

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacted to the incident on Twitter as well. His tweet reads in part, ”

Paramedics transported all four victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Police said those responsible remain at large.

In another tweet, Ramirez said the police department “will be contributing to increase the reward by $5,000 for information that results in an arrest or filing of criminal charges.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

