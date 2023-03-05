MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Lung Association hosted an event in Miami to spread awareness about lung disease.

The organization hosted the 19th annual Fight for Air Climb with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at loanDepot Park, Saturday morning.

Participants were challenged to climb 1,700 steps with lung disease and cancer.

“We’re here with a lot of other people, especially the firefighters, raising money for the Lung Association,” said Dr. Mark Block, a thoracic surgeon at Memorial Cancer Institute. “There are hundreds of people here raising thousands of dollars. It’s our biggest event of the year.”

Among those taking the steps was Kayle Romney.

“We climb for anyone, from asthma to lung cancer, COPD,” she said. “We just want to support anyone suffering, their families involved. We want to make the world a better place.”

The American Lung Association works to save lives by preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.

