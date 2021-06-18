SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have returned more than a dozen migrants to their home country of the Bahamas after they were stopped off the coast of South Florida.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew spotted the migrants 10 miles off Sunny Isles Beach, Thursday.

The 13 migrants were on board a small boat with two other people who were taken into custody.

