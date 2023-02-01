AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Community activists on a mission to make a difference held a mentoring workshop in Aventura.

The Grant Cardone Foundation, in partnership with 5000 Role Models, held the event for 100 at-risk boys in Aventura, Wednesday.

Organizers of the workshop shared some important information with the mentees.

“We’re celebrating the first day of Black History Month by providing this training from the Grant Cardone Foundation on financial literacy to these young men,” said Sheri Hamilton, chief operating officer of Cardone Training Technologies.

The foundation hopes to advance the financial literacy of these boys, while leading them away from a life of crime and violence.

