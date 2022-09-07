SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl’s birthday gifts are gone after being stolen in seconds. Now, her father — a City of Miami firefighter — is hoping someone will recognize the porch pirate.

A family’s Ring camera captured a woman scooping up a package before scampering to a waiting U-Haul van.

“She grabs the package and takes off running,” said Juan Tavarez, the child’s father.

Moments earlier, that U-Haul rolled by the Southwest 106th Terrace home on Monday before the package pirate trespassed and lifted the loot.

“She was a little sad and that hurts as a parent, seeing your kids sad,” said Tavarez.

The firefighter’s daughter, Abby Tavarez, had just turned 10 years old.

“It’s not the right thing to do. If you want something, get it, if you can afford it or save for it or something. You can’t just steal something,” said Abby.

Inside the stolen box were gifts from family members.

Abby’s mom, Elizabeth Tavarez — a nurse — and dad had taken the family to Orlando to celebrate over the weekend.

“My blood was boiling,” said the mother.

They learned their package had been delivered while on the way back home from the trip.

Upon returning, they didn’t see it on their doorstep.

They checked their surveillance video and saw the woman take the package and flee the scene.

“I called the cops that day,” said the father.

Now, the Miami-Dade Police Department has a U-Haul van to track and the crooks it carried.

“It’s not their’s!” said the mother. “It was sent with love, and they don’t know what’s in there.”

“That’s not right to steal,” said Abby.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.