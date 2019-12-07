1 taken to hospital following Miami Beach crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Miami Beach crash that left one in the hospital.

The crash took place near 10th Street and Alton Road just after 10 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a taxi.

The taxi driver remained on the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

The roadways were closed but have since reopened.

