MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood left one person dead, sent six people to the hospital and triggered a search for the gunman responsible.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting happened along Northwest First Court and 20th Street, Friday night.

People who were out and about said it sounded like a war zone after more than 60 shots rang out.

“Why does it have to be like this?” said one witness.

“We heard, like, 60 gunshots,” said witness Jeffery Combs.

As the sun rose Saturday morning, close to 100 yellow evidence markers lined the block of Wynwood after Friday night’s shootout.

Horrified and heartbroken by this start to the holiday weekend. I urge our community to be safe and smart. Please—don’t let any more lives end in senseless violence. Thank you to @MiamiPD, @MiamiDadePD & all the first responders working so hard to protect residents & visitors. https://t.co/iX3IEy339j — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) May 29, 2021

Witnesses described the shooting as a drive-by.

“I remember it was just the gun and smoke coming out, like, the back window, because he was in the back of the car,” said a witness.

“I saw [a victim] on the ground, just laying there, just trying to get help,” said witness Jawan Williams.

The barrage of bullets sent tourists visiting South Florida for the holiday weekend scrambling for cover.

“All I’m saying is that there were gunshots everywhere, everybody just trying to get in their cars and go,” said Williams.

“We could’ve been shot or hit at any time without even knowing,” said Combs.

The shooter was long gone by the time officers arrived.

Police were alerted by a ShotSpotter in the area just before midnight. When they arrived, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A few blocks away, some victims drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A total of six people were hit by gunfire, and the shooter remains on the run as of Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s crazy, because now that we’re opening things back up, it’s like now we have a little bit of freedom, and they just ruined it all,” said Combs. “It’s just sad that people actually got hit and shot.”

Saturday evening, cameras showed a wall riddled with 10 bullet holes.

Police confirmed one of the victims has died, and the other six continue to recover.

Investigators have not provided a description of the shooter but said they are searching for a silver Nissan Maxima that may have been involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.