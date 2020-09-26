1 killed, 1 in custody after shooting at Walmart in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation between two men inside a Walmart in West Miami-Dade escalated into gun violence, leaving one of them dead and the other taken into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the store, located at 8400 Coral Way, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the incident occurred just before 9:45 a.m.

One shopper who said she heard gunfire was Yvette Nylund, a nurse at South Miami Hospital.

“It was really scary. I’ve never experienced anything like that, even as a nurse,” she said.

As a nurse dealing with COVID-19 for the past six months, Nylund said, she wasn’t expecting the emergency to show up on a Saturday morning stop while shopping at Walmart.

But whereas most customers bolted for the exits, Nylund said she turned around, compelled to find out if she could help any potential victims.

“I heard something like a shot and the people run away. Me too,” she said. “One of the employees had the nerve to tell me ‘No, this is only for the employee exit,’ and I said, ‘Try to stop me,’ and this is the aftermath.”

Nylund returned to the store, hoping she could help the man who, police said, was shot in the back of the store.

“By the time I got to my car to get my medical equipment and came back, police and I both were there to help and start CPR,” she said.

Nylund described the injured victim.

“The gentleman was wearing a mask when I rolled him over and took the mask off,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

Officials said the other man involved in the argument was taken into custody for questioning, but at this point, investigators do not have a motive.

“The preliminary information we have is that both adult males were engaged in some sort of altercation leading to the shots fired,” said MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez.

A spokesperson for Walmart issued a statement that reads in part: “We … will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation. We’re grateful that their swift response led to the apprehension of the suspect before others could be harmed. Our hearts go out to those close to the victim and those affected by the events of this morning.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.