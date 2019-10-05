1 in custody after reports of armed robbery at Home Depot in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Home Depot in North Miami.

Customers at the store along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 120th Street were startled by the incident which prompted a heavy police response, Saturday.

Officials said one person was taken into custody but are still looking for one other subject.

It’s unclear if the robbery occurred inside the Home Depot or in the parking lot.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.