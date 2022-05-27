MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a firearm was discharged at a busy hotel in South Beach.

Just before 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside the Bikini Hostel along the 1200 block of West Avenue, about two blocks away from the Whole Foods.

The south side of the hostel has been cordoned off with crime scene tape. Miami Beach Police officers were seen on the ground floor.

Investigators said a man was pistol-whipped, and then a gun went off, Thursday afternoon.

Police said no one was hit.

Cellphone video taken from a balcony across the street from the hostel captured police officers and plainclothes detectives who responded to the scene.

“The cops were all the way from that block to over here, so there were a lot of cops here,” said a witness.

A man who said he knows the area well spoke to 7News about the incident.

“Sometimes crazy stuff happens, you know? I heard tonight there was a domestic situation. There was an argument, and supposedly someone took a gun,” he said. “I think nobody got really hurt. Thank God.”

Detectives have confirmed a person is in custody but have not provided further details, as they attempt to determine what led up to the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.