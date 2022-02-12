WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment unit in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the first alarm fire at an apartment complex near Northwest 72nd Avenue and Fourth Street., at around 1 p.m., Friday.

Smoke was seen pouring out of a first-floor unit of the building.

Crews worked to put out the fire, monitored for possible hot spots and checked to make sure there was no fire exposure to other apartment units.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.