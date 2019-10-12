1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after they were injured in a drive-by shooting in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, the victim was shot while stopped at a traffic light on the corner of West 12th Avenue and Okeechobee Road, just after 8 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim drove to the Rainbow Inn, where he called 911.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

