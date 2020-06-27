1 hospitalized after boat fire near Rusty Pelican

NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a boat near Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze off Biscayne Bay, near the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

Guests at the restaurant reportedly said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames coming from the vessel.

Eight people on board were seen jumping into the water.

Paramedics have transported the injured victim to an area hospital with multiple burns.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

