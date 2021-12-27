MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody for questioning and a person has been left displaced after a fire at an apartment in Miami.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the flames broke out at a building along Northwest 65th Street and Third Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the fire spread to a neighboring unit.

No one was hurt.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the person who was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

