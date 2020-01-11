1 dead, officer stabbed in police-involved shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer was taken to hospital and another person has died after a tense confrontation in the heart of South Beach led to the officer’s stabbing and ended with law enforcers opening fire, officials said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, Saturday night.

Cellphone video recorded by a tourist shows four Miami Beach Police officers pointing their guns at a man.

Seconds later, audio from the cellphone video captured a pop, suggesting the man had been shocked with a Taser by one of the officers, and the officers are seen rushing in and surrounding the man.

Moments later, at least 20 gunshots are heard.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene when the gunfire broke out. They said they heard at least 10 shots at around 9:30 p.m.

“I was on the corner, literally about to walk on the street, when the shots rang out,” said a woman, “so we ran around the corner into the alley, because we didn’t know if it was police or, like, just a citizen.”

“We heard it. We were right there,” said a man who was walking away from the scene. “‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and then everybody started running.”

Witnesses said they saw police officers going after someone. Moments later, they said, multiple shots were fired.

“I just heard the guns, and I go inside with my wife,” said a man.

Investigators said both the officer and the subject involved were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

The subject later succumbed to his injuries.

The officer was alert and conscious during transport. He was listed in stable condition.

UPDATE: The subject is listed in critical condition at JMH. Ocean Drive is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic between 9 Street and 11 Street. Our scene is contained. No public safety threat exists. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2020

7News cameras captured cruisers from multiple agencies, including Miami Beach Police and City of Miami Police parked outside of the hospital.

Cameras also captured an officer’s duty belt that other officers put into a clear plastic bag.

Police have shut down Ocean Drive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Ninth and 11th streets. They urge residents and visitors to avoid the area.

Area businesses appeared to return to normal operations by 11 p.m.

Officials have not identified the officer or the subject, as they continue to investigate.

