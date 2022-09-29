SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly dispute inside a store in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead.

It happened on Wednesday, at a Walmart along South Dixie Highway and 211th Street in South Miami-Dade.

Police said two men were arguing with each other when they both opened fire.

One man was taken to Jackson South, where he later died.

The other man was quickly taken into police custody.

No other shoppers were hurt.

