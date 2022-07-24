WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a shooting in West Miami-Dade that left one person dead, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court just before 10 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the subject was visiting the victim’s landlord, who resides at the location. They got involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The subject then took out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene.

A license plate reader got the subject’s vehicle at a Exxon gas station located in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and 25th Street in Doral.

Police apprehended the subject and obtained the vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

