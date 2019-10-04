1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired at Homestead bar

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was killed and another was wounded following a shooting at a bar in Homestead.

Homestead Police officers responded to the shooting at El Diamanté Bar, located along Northeast Ninth Court and 13th Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Friday.

Authorities say the two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

One of the victims died a few hours later.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding the business, as well as marked police vehicles as detectives investigated.

No subjects are in custody.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

