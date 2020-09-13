1 dead, 1 hospitalized after boating accident near Oleta River State Park

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was killed and another person has been taken to the hospital after they were involved in what authorities described as a boating accident near Oleta River State Park in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police units have responded to the scene off Northeast 163rd Street, Sunday night.

FWC officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

FWC is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

