MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles crashed and burned on the Palmetto Expressway, Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce captured crews fanning the flames of this triple-car crash.

The collision happened on the southbound lanes of State Road 826 at Northwest 154 Street near Miami Lakes.

One person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.