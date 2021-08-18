MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board has officially voted to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

School board members voted 7-1 on Wednesday in favor of a mask mandate with an option to opt-out for medical reasons.

Lubby Navarro was the sole member to vote against the mandate.

The vote was praised by the United Teachers of Dade.

The voice of parents, teachers, and the community prevailed. Masks will be required. @MDCPS will be following the science. There is a mask mandate and safety won. #SafetyFirst #MaskupMDCPS — United Teachers of Dade (@UTD_AFT1974) August 18, 2021

During a meeting with the State Board of Education at Miami-Dade College, M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he will not back down when it comes to his stance on a mask mandate in his school district.

“We will do the right thing, and the right thing includes, in my opinion, a mandatory mask policy,” said Carvalho. “This is not a political statement. This is a protective tool — nothing more, nothing less.”

The state board has already decided they will take action against Alachua and Broward County school boards for defying the governor’s executive order to not mandate masks.

“What we’re doing is trying to get those kids the best possible education, and we know how to do that,” said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “If you empower the parents, if you have that choice and you engage those kids in a face-to-face instruction that’s best for them, you’re going to get the best outcome.”

The first day of school for M-DCPS is Monday.

The specifics of the punishment for the school districts defying the governor’s order are expected to be released later Wednesday or Thursday.

