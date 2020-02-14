Miami-Dade Police searching for 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 4 months

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for four months.

The search is on for 15-year-old Maria Riva Chavez.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Chavez has been missing since Oct. 10 after she left her home near Southwest 216 Street and 142nd Avenue and did not return.

Chavez was last seen wearing brown and white pants with an unknown shirt.

She stands 5 feet 1 inch with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

