Miami-Dade Police officer injured in Cutler Bay crash

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been hospitalized following an overnight crash in a Cutler Bay neighborhood.

According to officials, it happened around 2 a.m., Monday.

7News captured the cop car in what appeared to be someone’s front yard, near Southwest 190th Street and 87th Avenue.

The officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. His identity has not yet been released.

At this point it is unknown what led to the crash or if any other people were involved.

