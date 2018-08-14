Miami-Dade Police officer arrested for fraudulent insurance claim

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have arrested one of their own after an officer allegedly made a fraudulent insurance claim.

Officers arrested Lt. Alexander Diaz de Villegas hitting him with several charges for filing a fraudulent flood insurance claim, according to an arrest warrant.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez tweeted on the arrest, saying, “Today, we arrested one of our own. This serves as a reminder that we will always rigorously investigate allegations against our personnel in the pursuit of justice. No one is above the law.”

Diaz de Villegas is a 23 year veteran of the MDPD.

