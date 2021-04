DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers put a twist on Take Your Child to Work Day by hosting a drive-by event.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the department hosted the event in Doral.

Officers put their equipment on display, including a helicopter so children could see as they rode by.

The DARE mascot also made a special appearance.

