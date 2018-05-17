Miami-Dade Police director honored with Lifetime Achievement award

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Director Juan Perez of the Miami-Dade Police Department was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Perez was recognized for protecting and serving the community at the fifth annual First Responder’s Award Luncheon in North Miami, Thursday.

While grateful for the recognition, Perez said the honor also goes to other personnel who help him keep neighborhoods safe.

“I’m just facilitating what our agency does and leading the direction,” said Perez. “But really, the men and women in the front lines, the ones who are in the tip of the sphere are the ones that are really behind me, getting any type of award today.”

Police officers, firefighters and emergency response crews from 20 different agencies in Miami-Dade and Broward County were also recognized and celebrated for their hard work.

