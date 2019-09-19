Miami-Dade police cruiser involved in NW Miami-Dade crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a police-involved car accident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place along 95th Street and 17th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Several cars were involved, including a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

7SkyForce flew above the scene and showed the damaged cars spread along the street.

Officials have closed 95th Street while they investigate the cause of the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this moment.

Officials advise anyone who frequents 95th Street to find an alternative route.

