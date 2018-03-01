Miami-Dade officer’s foot run over by car during traffic stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be taken to the hospital after his foot was run over during a traffic stop.

Officials said the officer was responding to a call near Northwest 57th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami — when a vehicle ran over his foot.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver was taken into custody.

