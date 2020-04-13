Miami-Dade Mayor outlines plan to get life back on track for those most affected

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many people are wondering when things will get back to business.

A South Florida mayor says he’s working on a plan to do just that, while keeping everyone safe.

We all know how important social distancing is, and we realize that we are flattening the curve by not going to some of our favorite hot spots.

But, it’s never too soon to start thinking about how to get South Florida up and running again.

Empty streets and closed signs have been prevalent in Miami-Dade county for weeks.

But Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is thinking about what comes after the COVID-19 crisis.

He’s planning for what life will be like in his county once streets and stores open back up.

Gimenez said, “The first initiative is called ‘Moving to a new normal.’ “Starting later this week we will be working with community leaders and health experts to establish a deliberate plan to allow people in our county to return to as normal a life as possible without jeopardizing the health of our community and our most vulnerable residents.”

The mayor announced a two part plan to get South Florida in the right direction, and to get back to business as usual.

“The second initiative will cover economic restoration. This will involve business and community leaders and academics to work on a resilient plan to restore our economy as quickly as possible. This is a longer-term plan that will tie into the county and the Beacon Council’s One Community One Goal focus,” Gimenez said.

While Gimenez is only talking about a plan to create a more formal plan, it’s a step in the right direction for Igor Ferraro of Ferraro’s Kitchen Restaurant and Wine Bar in Miami.

“Business like mine is struggling everyday to make it happen. Of course Ferarro’s, we open as a dine-in restaurant, not a take-out or a delivery restaurant. So for us it’s really difficult to adapt ourselves to this new situation,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro’s has been doing take-out and delivery and so far has been able to keep their head above water.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees urged caution when describing a potential timeline for reopening.

Rivkees said, “I cannot emphasize enough, that we cannot let our guard down at this present time. Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal, and we need to adapt and protect ourselves.”

