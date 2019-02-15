Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez asks Jeff Bezos to reconsider Miami for site of Amazon HQ

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to reconsider the Magic City for the site of the company’s new headquarters.

Amazon announced Thursday that they were dropping plans for a new headquarters in New York. Now, Gimenez is asking Bezos to consider Miami.

My letter to Jeff Bezos @amazon following company’s decision to nix #NewYork. https://t.co/kPY2p3v7At — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) February 15, 2019

“I understand that Amazon has decided not to pursue an additional headquarters at this time, which is completely understandable,” Gimenez said in a letter to Bezos. “However, I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to reopen the lines of communication because Miami, without a doubt, has the talent, technology and low taxes to serve Amazon’s needs.”

Amazon has said they are not looking for a replacement location “at this time.”

Instead, the company has made plans to spread the technology jobs that were slated for New York to other offices around the U.S. and Canada, including Chicago, Toronto and Austin, Texas. It will also expand its existing New York offices, which already have about 5,000 employees.

To read the full letter Gimenez sent to Bezos, click here.

