Miami-Dade mayor declares state of emergency; opens shelter ahead of Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayor of Miami-Dade County has declared a state of emergency as the region continues to monitor Eta as it makes its way through the Caribbean Sea.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the state of emergency in a statement released Friday night.

“I will be meeting with my senior staff and emergency managers this evening to ensure that all necessary emergency operations are underway,” Gimenez said in a statement. “For now, I urge residents to stay informed as to the storm’s track and potential impact. We are looking at experiencing heavy rainfall through Monday and possible tropical storm force winds beginning Sunday.”

Gimenez added that the county will be opening an evacuation center for those living in mobile homes, low-lying areas and those who need refuge.

The evacuation center will open on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gate Two of the fairgrounds, at 10901 Coral Way. Those seeking shelter are asked to bring necessities, including blankets, pillows, medicine and required facial coverings.

Miami-Dade County services will continue with normal operations throughout the storm, Gimenez said.

