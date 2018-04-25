Miami-Dade Fire Rescue help pelican in distress

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the aid of an injured animal, Wednesday.

Fire Boat 21 responded to reports of a pelican in distress off the Cricket Club in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The pelican was wrapped in a fishing line. After several attempts, the crew was finally able to untangle the bird.

The crew snapped a few pictures before taking the bird to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station for further evaluation and treatment.

The pelican is expected to recover.

