Miami-Dade doctor arrested months after patient dies of overdose in Key Largo home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade doctor has been charged with manslaughter after one of her patients died from an opioid overdose.

Doctor Marta Farinas appeared in bond court Wednesday where a judge ordered she be placed under house arrest if she posted her $100,000 bail.

Back in March, Monroe County deputies found Farinas’ patient, Leigh Anne Milazzo, dead in her Key Largo home.

Farinas also faces conspiracy to traffic charges.

