Miami-Dade County bus driver saves family after car plunges into canal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County bus operator is being touted as a hero after saving a family from a sinking car.

Elijah Saleem, 34, was driving a bus northbound on Northwest 155th Street and 27th Avenue Monday night when he saw a car plunge into a canal.

Without thinking, Saleem stopped the bus, secured it and waded into the water.

There, a father in his 20s was calling for help, asking Saleem to save his 1-year-old child.

Saleem got the child to safety, but then went back into the water to rescue the man and his girlfriend.

“I was just glad they’re OK,” Saleem said. “As that was going on, I was like, ‘All right, good. They OK. No one’s trapped inside of the car,’ so I was just like, ‘I just gotta get these people outta here.”

Saleem has been driving for the county since 2011.

