Miami-Dade Corrections officer dies from COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of Miami-Dade law enforcement are mourning the death of one of their own after a corrections officer died from COVID-19.

The Corrections Department announced the passing of 57-year-old officer Juan Llanes.

May Officer Juan Llanes Rest In Peace. You will truly be missed by your MDCR Family! pic.twitter.com/lcrjsO67KO — MiamiDadeCorrections (@MDCCorrections) February 5, 2021

Officials said Llanes died Monday.

Llanes joined the corrections department in 1988 and worked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center until 1992, before being moved to the Metro-West Detention Center until 2010.

He most recently worked at the Hospital Services Unit.

Llanes is survived by his wife, son, mother and his sister.

